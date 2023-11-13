DAS2023: Royal Jordanian Orders More 787 Dreamliners

DALLAS — Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced today at the 2023 Dubai Airshow an order for four 787-9 Dreamliner jets as the airline expands and modernizes its widebody fleet. Jordan’s flag carrier also reconfirmed a previous order for two Boeing 787-9s, bringing its total 787-9 backlog to six.

Building on RJ’s fleet of seven 787-8 airplanes, the addition of another member of the Dreamliner family will enable the airline to fly more passengers and cargo farther. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers 14,010 km (7,565 nautical miles).

Royal Jordanian E190-E2, E195-E2. Image: Boeing

Supporting RJ’s Long Haul Routes

Samer Majali, vice chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, cited the 787’s cutting-edge technology as key to supporting the airline’s operational capabilities. “This move aligns seamlessly with our broader strategy of fleet modernization, emphasizing fuel efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort,” he said.

The Jordanian carrier was the first in the Middle East to order the Boeing 787 over 16 years ago. Majali said the additional order underscores the Amman-based airline’s forward-looking approach and commitment to meeting the growing demand for long-haul travel.

In addition to 787s, the airline’s fleet includes Airbus A319, 320, 321, and 310 jets, as well as Embraer E175, 195, 190E2, and 195E2 aircraft.

Formerly known as Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines, RJ operates over 500 flights per week to destinations spanning four continents from its main base at Queen Alia International Airport (AMM). RJ joined the oneworld airline alliance in 2007.

Featured image: Royal Jordanian Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Image: Boeing