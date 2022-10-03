Royal Jordanian Airlines Inks for 20 A320neo

DALLAS – Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and Airbus have drawn up an agreement for twenty Airbus A320neo family jets that are to replace the older generation A320ceos. However, there’s no word on whether the new aircraft are going to be purchased directly by the carrier or leased.

The A320ceos have been flying for the carrier for over a decade-a mix of the A319-100, A320-200, and A321-200. The move is part of the airline’s plan to increase its total fleet size from 24 to over 40 aircraft in the coming 3-5 years, stated CEO Samer Majali.

The aircraft will be equipped with the latest ergonomically designed seats, wireless communication, and internet access as well as in-seat inflight entertainment throughout the cabin, and some of the aircraft on longer-range routes will have lie-flat business class seats, as stated on Zwaya.

As for regional flights, “Starting in the second half of next year, Royal Jordanian plans to introduce new regional aircraft to give the airline the flexibility and advantage to grow its flight frequencies to all primary and secondary destinations in the region” the CEO added. What aircraft? An announcement will follow soon.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

The Need for a Longer Boeing 787

Negotiations are also underway with Boeing on increasing the number of 787s in the fleet from 7 to 11 in the coming several years, said Majali.

The airline is also evaluating the new Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 jets to add to the current fleet, he said.

At present, the carrier has an active fleet of seven Boeing 787-8 seating 24 in Business and 246 in Economy; that is, a potential new order for a stretched version of the type would be for four aircraft.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways