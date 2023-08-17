Royal Air Maroc to Lease Five Additional Boeing 737s

DALLAS – Royal Air Maroc (AT) has signed a US$300m deal with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for the lease of five additional Boeing 737 aircraft.

The agreement includes four CFM International Leap-1 B-powered Boeing 737-8s and a single CFM56-powered Boeing 737-800, forming part of the airline’s fleet renewal program. Deliveries will commence in 2024 and come from ALC’s current order book with Boeing.

“ALC is pleased to announce this lease placement for five Boeing 737 aircraft with Royal Air Maroc,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “We look forward to building our long-term relationship with RAM as they continue to modernize their fleet and grow their network, as well as maximize their competitive advantage with the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the market.”

Royal Air Maroc (CN-RGE) Boeing 737-86N. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.

Royal Air Maroc Fleet Renewal

Abdelhamid Addou, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc, added, ”Through this agreement with esteemed partners as ALC, Royal Air Maroc will receive additional aircraft that will strengthen and modernize our operational fleet, enabling us to consistently enhance the quality of service for our customers, while also reducing our carbon footprint in line with our environmental commitment.”

The Moroccan national carrier recently revealed its 2023-2027 growth program. The airline will expand its fleet to 200 aircraft in the next 15 years. The government will further invest in AT to support the expansion, enhance the customer experience and reduce its environmental impact. Its current fleet comprises the Boeing 737-800, 737-8, 787-8, and 787-9, plus the ATR 72-600 and Embraer E190. AT serves 80 destinations across 41 territories worldwide.

Featured Image: Royal Air Maroc (CN-MAY) Boeing 737-8. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.