Riyadh Air Showcases New Dreamliner in Saudi Arabia (+Video)

DALLAS — Riyadh Air (RX) showcased its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner livery today at King Khaled International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh as part of a national celebration of the new carrier.

The Dreamliner flew low over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline, including KAFD, Boulevard City, and some of the iconic main towers, thrilling residents with a glimpse of their new airline and sharing the pride of seeing the Kingdom’s new national carrier.

The aircraft, registered as N8572C, will make its public debut on June 19, as part of RX’s first appearance to global audiences at the 54th Paris Air Show, where Airways will be in attendance to bring the latest developments from Paris.

Riyadh Air’s brand identity reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s modern and forward-thinking theme. It has been designed to include visual references to the Kingdom and the city, such as sweeping curves of Arabic script and the global campaign tagline “The Future Takes Flight.”

Riyadh Air Operations

The “digitally native” airline says it will expand connectivity from the capital city to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location, which allows it to reach more than 60% of the world’s population in eight hours.

By leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, the airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector, while also being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy.

The airline says it aims to facilitate 100 million visits to Saudi Arabia by 2030 by welcoming tourists, business traffic, and major events from around the world.

The establishment of RX is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive local economic diversification by adding US$20bn to non-oil GDP growth and creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan, the new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector. Last March, RX announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 airplanes in a multi-billion dollar deal. In total, the Kingdom’s national carriers have announced fleet orders of up to 121 787 Dreamliners.

Featured image: Riyadh Air