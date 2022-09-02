Rex Receives Seventh 737

DALLAS – Rex Airlines (ZL) has taken delivery of its seventh Boeing 737-800 at its Brisbane (BNE) base. The new arrival will allow Australia’s largest independent airliner to add capacity on its ‘Golden Triangle’ routes between Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The aircraft (VH-MFM) arrived from Montpellier, France, where it had undergone heavy maintenance and painting into the airline’s livery. It was then routed via Dubai (DXB), Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Darwin (DRW) before arriving in BNE on August 31. It will enter service with the airline later this month.

Rivals “Shocking Reliability”

ZL’s Deputy Chairman Jon Sharp said, “Our seventh aircraft allows us to meet the ever-increasing demand for Rex’s services given the shocking reliability on both Qantas and Virgin Australia,”

The aircraft had the temporary delivery registration of 2-WTFL. Photo; Rex Airlines.

“Demand for Rex flights is so great that we are urgently looking for another two Boeing 737- 800NGs which we hope to deploy by Q2 – Q3 of this Financial Year.”

Entering the Jet Age

The airline received its first of six 737s in November 2020, putting the type into service in March 2021 between Melbourne (MEL) and Sydney (SYD). It still has three on order.

The jet is powered by two CFM56-7B26 engines. Photo: Rex Airlines.

Management has said that ZL could expand its 737 fleet to 30 in the next five to seven years, introducing one new plane into service every two to three months.

Featured Image: VH-MFM started life with Indian carrier Jet Airways in 2014. Photo: Rex Airlines.