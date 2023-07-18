Rex Leases Two More Boeing 737-800NG Aircraft

DALLAS — Australian regional carrier Rex (ZL) has announced the lease of two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft planned to fly in the island continent. The carrier believes that the type’s versatile range will enable more passengers to be efficiently transported on longer routes that are more difficult to conduct with the rest of their fleet.

This lease will increase ZL’s fleet size to 67 aircraft, 58 being Saab 340s that operate regional, short-distance routes in every state. Variants include the Saab 340A, 340B, and 340B+WT. The airline’s most popular plane is the Saab 340B, with almost 30 operating local routes. ZL recorded 57 destinations in 2023, including Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Rex will begin service with their first new Boeing 737 in the coming days, previously operated by Singapore Airlines (SQ). By September, the second one will be delivered and configured to the carrier’s needs. The fleet’s add-ons will open up routes between Melbourne and Hobart in August, further expanding customer options and regional connectivity.

ZL is constantly adding more Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to its fleet. Photo: Rex Airlines

Remarks from ZL Officials

Rex chairman John Sharp stated that the arrival of the new aircraft was “yet another step in fulfilling our ambition to fly to, and between, every capital city in Australia.”

“We believe it’s best to grow in a measured way, ensuring capacity meets demand,” Sharp said. “But we also need to be flexible as aviation is a dynamic industry where the only constant is change.” The Australian carrier may add two more 737NG aircraft by the end of the financial year, allowing these routes to be operated at higher demands. Despite the projections of high earnings, ZL is expecting an annual loss in profit.

Rex aims to compete with popular Australian carriers including Jetstar (JQ) and Qantas (QF), operating both regionally and beyond in the future.

Featured image: Rex Airlines