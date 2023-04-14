Australia’s Rex Reveals Investment in Electric Company

DALLAS – Mascot, New South Wales-based Regional Express, known as Rex (ZL), has announced that it has acquired a 20% stake in Dovetail Electric Aviation. The company specializes in converting turbine-powered planes to electric, emission-free propulsion.

In an official statement by ZL, the airline said that “the equity participation agreement formalizes the strategic partnership between Rex and Dovetail and builds on the Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies, which was unveiled on 21 July 2022.” Furthermore, ZL will appoint one of its Board members to join the Board of Dovetail as part of the deal.

VH-RYU was Rex’s sixth Boeing 737-800. Photo: Rex Airlines

Pioneering Conversions

Dovetail Electric Aviation, an Australian company pioneering the conversion of turbine-powered aircraft to electric propulsion, has received an AU$ 3m grant from the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects program.

The grant will help fund the development of electric propulsion systems for aircraft used on regional routes, including those operated by ZL and other regional airlines. In addition, Dovetail has completed initial ground tests of a small-scale Electric Propulsion System (EPS) that successfully spun a three-blade propeller for the first time.

Dovetail plans to establish conversion centers in Australia, Europe, and Singapore. It is also considering locations in the USA and Middle East after obtaining the necessary certifications for aircraft modifications.

The company said in a statement that it was “excited to continue working closely with Rex and other partners to bring its cutting-edge technology to the forefront of the aviation industry. As the world moves towards a greener future, Dovetail is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in electric aviation.”

Photo: Dovetail Electric Aviation.

About Rex

The 20-year-old carrier operates Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline, with a fleet of 61 Saab 340 and seven Boeing 737-800s aircraft, serving 58 destinations across all states. In addition to its airline business, the Rex Group includes Pel-Air Aviation, which provides air freight, aeromedical, and charter services.

The Australian Airline Pilot Academy, with campuses in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat, and Australian Aerospace Propeller Maintenance, provides propeller maintenance services. ZL is also a 50% shareholder in National Jet Express (NJE), a premier Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO), charter, and freight operator.

Feature Image: King Air Dovetail Electric Aviation. Photo: Dovetail.