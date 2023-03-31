New Charter Carrier Red Way Reveals Lincoln, Nebraska Hub

DALLAS – The United States is to gain a new airline in the shape of a discount charter carrier dubbed Red Way.

Based at Lincoln Airport (LNK), Nebraska, flights are set to launch on June 8 to seven cities across the US. These are Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Dallas-Ft Worth (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS), Minneapolis-St Paul (MSP), Nashville (BNA) and Orlando (MCO). All routes will initially be flown twice weekly, with several routes increasing to thrice weekly.

All flights will be operated by Global Crossing Airlines (G6) fleet of Airbus A320/A321 aircraft. Passengers will be able to access affordable fares, starting at as little as $59 one way. They will also have access to basic or premium economy options, with the latter offering additional legroom and increased baggage allowance.

Photo: Lincoln Airport.

Big Boost for LNK

Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring said the services marked a “new chapter for our airport and our community.” He also said it marked “a tremendous opportunity for our state.” Currently, LNK is served by United Express with links to Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN) and Houston (IAH).

G6 CEO, Ed Wegel, said, “Lincoln and the surrounding areas foster an energy and sense of community that we knew would be critical to what we wish to achieve. We want to uplift the community, while helping to fuel the local economy.

“The size and continued growth of Lincoln is impressive and supportive of a robust air service network. The community deserves the convenience of more options directly from their local airport. We are thrilled to be able to work with LNK and Red Way to provide that.”

Featured Image: Global Crossing Airlines (Global X) Airbus A320-200. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.