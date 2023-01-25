Qazaq Air to Join the Jet Age

DALLAS – Qazaq Air (IQ) is planning to introduce jet airliners to the fleet as it looks to build its network and launch new international flights. The state-owned Kazakhstan regional carrier currently operates five de Havilland Dash 8-Q400NG turboprop aircraft.

Based at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (NQZ) in the country’s capital Astana, IQ operates regional flights across Kazakhstan. It also flies internationally to Russia and Azerbaijan.

IQ Dash 8-Q400 cabin. Photo: Qazaq Air.

Network Expansion

In a statement, the airline said, “To increase passenger traffic and expand the route network, the company plans to purchase jet aircraft.

“The increase in the fleet will make it possible to launch [more] international flights and provide passengers with affordable tickets to new destinations.”

Management from the carrier have visited aircraft several aircraft lessors, manufacturers and financing companies, although no further details have been released.

IQ took to the skies on August 27, 2015, flying between Almaty (ALA) and Nur-Sultan (NQZ).

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways.