Qazaq Air to Join the Jet Age
Airlines Manufacturers

Qazaq Air to Join the Jet Age

  • by
  • January 25, 2023
  • Less than a minute

DALLAS – Qazaq Air (IQ) is planning to introduce jet airliners to the fleet as it looks to build its network and launch new international flights. The state-owned Kazakhstan regional carrier currently operates five de Havilland Dash 8-Q400NG turboprop aircraft.

Based at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (NQZ) in the country’s capital Astana, IQ operates regional flights across Kazakhstan. It also flies internationally to Russia and Azerbaijan.

IQ Dash 8-Q400 cabin. Photo: Qazaq Air.

Network Expansion

In a statement, the airline said, “To increase passenger traffic and expand the route network, the company plans to purchase jet aircraft.

“The increase in the fleet will make it possible to launch [more] international flights and provide passengers with affordable tickets to new destinations.”

Management from the carrier have visited aircraft several aircraft lessors, manufacturers and financing companies, although no further details have been released.

IQ took to the skies on August 27, 2015, flying between Almaty (ALA) and Nur-Sultan (NQZ).

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Highflyer, Interview

CEO Interview: STARLUX Going Global with Luxury

January 25, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, Business / Finance

Hawaiian Airlines Contract Would Give Freighter Pilots Top-Tier

January 25, 2023
Airlines, Technology

Alaska Airlines Plans Streaming-fast Satellite WiFi on E175s

January 25, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Uzbekistan Airways Puts Aging Boeing Fleet on Sale

January 25, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X