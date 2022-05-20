Qatar Airways Expands Summer Destinations

DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) is boosting its international routes to the most popular destinations ahead of the busy summer season.

The motivation to travel by air has increased dramatically around the world as pandemic constraints and hesitancy are nearly non-existent. As a result, the state-owned flag carrier has anticipated how busy it will be over the upcoming summer season and has prepared appropriately.

Services to Bali, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; and Santorini will all benefit from the expansion. Flights to Europe include the standard destinations of Rome, Prague, Paris, and Barcelona. Flights to Africa are also available, with destinations including Cape Town, Nairobi, and Kilimanjaro.

Qatar Airways A7-AHA Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Qatar Airways CEO

When discussing the incoming busy summer season and the positivity behind the increase in traffic, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive H.E Akbar Al Baker said:

“I am confident that leisure travel will see a major comeback this summer, and I am inviting travelers to make Qatar Airways part of their journey and enjoy our 5-star hospitality on board. The past two years have been frustrating for anyone wanting to travel the world, as well as challenging for the travel sector. However, the easing of travel restrictions in many parts of the world will aid in its fast and positive recovery.”

The Middle Eastern carrier serves 140 destinations worldwide.

Featured image: Qatar Airways World Cup 2022 livery. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways