Qatar Airways Cuts Destinations to Take in World Cup Fans

DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) has withdrawn flights from 18 destinations to Hamad International Airport (DOH) to make room for airlines flying in fans to next month’s World Cup event.

Qatar, which expects 500 shuttle flights per day as well as hundreds more charter aircraft and private jets, will host the event from November 20 to December 18, with an estimated 1.2 million guests.

Given the high number of arrivals to Doha, chief executive Akbar Al Baker stated at a news conference when asked whether the airline was now growing due to the World Cup, “Actually no, we don’t have any new destinations. Quite the contrary.”

The CEO added, “We have reduced and withdrawn from 18 destinations in order to make space at Hamad international airport to bring fans. Our priority is not Qatar Airways’ network but giving access to all countries participating and bringing in large numbers of passengers.”

Hundreds of planes are planned to land daily for the event, according to QR COO, Badr Mohammad Al Meer. A large number of supporters will also travel specifically for the matches, preferring to stay in neighboring Dubai.

“There will be 500 shuttle flights every day, but the list for charter planes has not yet been finalized,” added Al Meer.

A total of 32 nations will compete for the World Cup across eight stadiums located within 40 kilometers of central Doha.

Featured image: Qatar Airways A7-BCE Boeing 787-8 (FIFA World Cup 2022 sticker). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways