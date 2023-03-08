Qatar Airways to Welcome Boeing 737-8 Jets

DALLAS — Qatar Airways (QR) has announced plans to introduce Boeing 737-8 jets to its fleet to support capacity growth in short-haul sectors.

The Doha-based carrier recently acquired a small number of 737-8 aircraft, one of which has been captured in QR livery and is currently conducting flights in the USA with a temporary registration.

The Boeing 737 MAX jets, powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines, will be added to the airline’s fleet in the coming months to help drive future growth, particularly in short-haul markets. Recently, one of the 737 MAX 8s destined for Qatar Airways was spotted at Boeing Field.

Qatar Airways has three other MAX jets in storage that were originally delivered to Qatar-linked Air Italy, which ceased operations in 2020.

A @qatarairways rudder 737-8 has appeared at Boeing Field this morning. @jonostrower @LeehamNews was there any 737-8 announcements for QR? Only know the 25 frame 737-10 order from Farnborough. LN not confirmed also not sure if it was one of the two ex- Air Italy frames at BFI. pic.twitter.com/LUHJEXNsRd — BFI Watch (@bfi_watch_ca350) January 21, 2023

Qatar’s MAX Order

Qatar Airways and Boeing finalized an order for 25 Boeing 737-10 aircraft, the largest model of the 737 MAX family capable of flying up to 230 passengers in a single cabin configuration at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2022.

“We are honored that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing’s single-aisle family to its fleet, deepening our relationship with this world-class airline. The 737-10 is ideally suited for Qatar Airways’ regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable, most fuel-efficient airplane in its class.” Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO

Previously, the Gulf carrier had planned to introduce the Airbus A32neo to its fleet, but its legal dispute with the airframer over A350 skin-paint deterioration led to delivery deferrals until 2026.

Feature Image: Qatar Airways Boeing 737 MAX Render Photo: Boeing