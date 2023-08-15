Qatar Airways Reveals Formula 1® Livery

DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) has unveiled its new “specially branded” Formula 1® Boeing 777 ahead of the forthcoming FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023.

The Doha-based carrier is the official sponsor of the “highly anticipated” event, which will be held from October 6-8 at Lusail International Circuit.

Passengers travelling on selected flights between September 20 and October 10 will be offered specially branded Formula 1® menus with F1® themed desserts in Business and Economy Class, “ensuring passengers’ taste buds experience an array of exciting flavours.”

Meanwhile, the airline’s leisure subsidiary Qatar Airways Holidays, will also offer special travel packages to F1® fans. The carrier said these are “designed to provide a seamless motorsport experience, with the inclusion of return flights, hotel accommodation, a wide range of passes including F1® Paddock Club and Grandstand race tickets, and much more.” Unique opportunities such as Pit Lane walks, track tours and interactions with F1® drivers will be offered.

Qatar Airways is the official sponsor of the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023. Image: Qatar Airways.

CEO Comments

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said, “The months of October and November will deliver a collection of world-class automotive activities dedicated to fans around the world. As the Official Global Airline Partner of Formula 1, we are honoured to host international visitors to Qatar; once again delivering our unparalleled hospitality and bringing the world closer together through sport.”

Mr Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Qatar Airways, our Official Sponsor, for their support. The partnership between Lusail International Circuit and Qatar Airways will play a pivotal role in bringing together global FORMULA 1® fans in Qatar. Our new state-of-the-art track will ensure we deliver a seamless and unforgettable experience for local, regional, and international spectators. We look forward to welcoming F1 fans from all over the globe.”

Featured Image: Qatar Airways.