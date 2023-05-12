Qatar Airways Re-introduces Doha-Auckland Service
DALLAS – Flag carrier Qatar Airways (QR) will resume its nonstop flight from Doha to Auckland on September 1, 2023, with a frequency of seven days per week and a daily departure at 01:50 local time.

The airline’s A350-1000, with 46 Business Class and 281 Economy Class seats, will operate the Doha-Auckland service seven times per week, departing daily at 01:50 local time. Business Class passengers will have access to the Qsuite, a key service feature.

A Qatar Airways 777-300ER. Photo: Daniel Crawford/Airways

CEO Insights

Qatar Airways Group CEO, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “The direct Doha to Auckland service augments a number of new routes announced in recent weeks and enables passengers in key European markets, including the UK and Ireland, to save time with this direct connection.”

He added, “Business Class passengers on board our Auckland flights can also enjoy the enhanced privacy of Qsuite, which has been awarded the Best Business Class Seat in the World.”

The daily flight schedule for QR’s direct Doha to Auckland service starting September 1, 2023, is as follows:

  • Flight QR920 departs Doha (DOH) at 01:50 local time and arrives in Auckland (AKL) at 02:45 the next day.
  • Flight QR921 departs Auckland (AKL) at 15:00 local time and arrives in Doha (DOH) at 23:15.

Note that from September 24 onwards, the flight schedule will be adjusted by one hour due to daylight saving time changes in Auckland.

Feature Image: Featured Image: Qatar Airways A7-ANK Airbus 350-1000. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Qatar Airways Enhances Services to Morocco

