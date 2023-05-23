Qatar Airways, Air Seychelles Sign New Codeshare

DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) and Air Seychelles (HM) have signed a codeshare agreement, placing its QR code on HM flights between Mahé Seychelles International Airport (SEZ) and Praslin Island Airport (PRI). This will allow passengers connecting from Qatar’s flights from Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) to complete their journey using a single booking.

Currently, QR operates a daily service between DOH and SEZ, arriving in the morning, Seychelles local time and departing in the evening. HM operates its domestic network utilising a fleet of five de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otters. It also flies a pair of Airbus A320neos.

A traditional water canon salute welcomes QR back to SEZ in 2016. Photo: Qatar Airways.

New Opportunities

Akbar Al Baker, QR CEO, said, “Our strategy of facilitating connectivity to African markets through partnerships is in line with this enhanced cooperation with Air Seychelles. Our two airlines are pleased to work together to benefit passengers with more travel choices and to support the tourism industry in Seychelles.”

Air Seychelles, acting CEO, Captain Sandy Benoiton, added, “This new partnership will provide passengers with new connection opportunities and access to unique destinations from both networks.”

HM re-established its interline agreement with another Middle Eastern heavyweight, Etihad Airways (EY), in March. The link had been severed after HM’s “own system migration,” and EY said at the time that it was “pleased to re-connect with them to complement our own Dhaka and Mahé services and offer further destinations, such as Chittagong and Praslin.”

Featured Image: Air Seychelles Airbus A320neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.