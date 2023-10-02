Qatar Airways Unveils 2023 Expo-themed A330-300

DALLAS — Qatar Airways (QR) has unveiled its Expo-themed 2023 livery on an A330-300 at Hamad International Airport (DOH). Expo 2023, which runs from October 2, 2023, through April 28, 2024, is an international horticultural exposition hosted by Doha, Qatar.

The unveiling of the aircraft took place with Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, leading the event. According to the CEO, the presence of the Expo 2023 Doha aircraft at DOH signified QR’s dedication to promoting a sustainable and innovative future, as outlined in the carrier’s national vision.

Distinguished guests, including H.E. Dr. Engr. Saad Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of Ashghal; Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport; Engr. Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, Secretary-General of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha; as well as senior management from QR and the Expo team, were in attendance.

The Expo’s theme is “Green Desert, Better Environment,” aimed at encouraging, inspiring, and educating people about cutting-edge methods to lessen desertification. Desertification is the process by which vegetation in drylands, such as grasslands or shrublands, decreases and eventually disappears.

The airline will offer an “enriched in-flight experience” on the A330 from October 11, 2023, featuring curated beverages and an exclusive à la carte menu spotlighting Qatari farm-sourced ingredients, along with Expo-themed in-flight entertainment.

The addition of the 2023 Doha livery commemorates QR’s role as the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 and its commitment to a sustainable future.

Featured image: Qatar Airways unveils 2023 Expo-themed A300-300. Photo: Qatar Airways