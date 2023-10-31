Qantas to Resume A380 Flights to Hong Kong

DALLAS – Qantas Airways (QF) has announced that it will resume its regular A380 connection from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

The superjumbo will operate Flights QF127 and QF128 five times a week, while the Airbus A330 will cover the remaining two weekly frequencies on Monday and Thursday. Depending on the configuration, the airline’s biggest airliner can offer up to 187 more seats than the Airbus A330-300, which usually operates the daily flight.

The A380 will allow passengers to travel the nine hours that connect the Australian city to Hong Kong in premium economy. It will also allow the Australian carrier to cope with the high summer demand for Asian destinations.

Recently, QF resumed flights to Shanghai, adding back the last destination that had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qantas A380-800. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Flight Schedule

Initially, the flight will be operated four times a week with an Airbus A330, offering more than 2,500 seats per week between Australia and the Chinese mainland, and is set to become daily in March 2024.

The Australian flag carrier also recently announced a new non-stop connection between Perth (PER) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), increasing the number of destinations served non-stop by the Western Australian city.

Featured image: Qantas A380. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways