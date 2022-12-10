Qantas Starts Sydney to Seoul Service

DALLAS – Australia’s flag carrier has launched direct flights between Sydney (SYD) and Seoul (ICN), South Korea. It is the first time the airline has operated the route in almost 15 years.

According to an official statement released by the airline, ‘Seoul is one of the 28 international ports that Qantas has resumed or launched new services to since Australia’s borders reopened.’ The announcement of the resumption of the route came in April, along with several other plans for expansion.

QF Airbus A330 (VH-EBV). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways.

Joining Jetstar

The peak summer season between October and May will see a four-weekly frequency using the Airbus A330 aircraft. During non-peak times, the route will go thrice weekly. The new route joins a three-weekly service operated by QF subsidiary, Jetstar (JQ), which commenced last month.

Qantas cites that with the JQ service over 200,000 seats will be available annually, with a wealth of different fare class offerings. It also added that the route will be available six days a week annually.

The airline has also introduced several Korean-inspired menu options to celebrate the routes launch. These include ‘Beef bulgogi, vegetarian bibimbap and Banchan.’

What we’ve seen this year is that there is no shortage of Australians wanting to travel overseas again and we know South Korea is at the top of the list for many, Australia has also grown in popularity as a destination for South Korean travellers, so we’re pleased to be welcoming more visitors just in time for them to experience summer in Sydney and beyond. Andrew David, CEO, Qantas Domestic and International

Jetstar utilises its Boeing 787-8s on the SYD-ICN rotation. Photo: Jetstar.

Full Flight Schedule

The outbound flight to ICN will depart SYD at 0935 local time, and arrive at 1820 local. The inbound flight from ICN will depart at 1950 local and arrive back in SYD at 0815+1 local time. Flight numbers QF87 and QF88 will be used for each flight respectively.

Each round trip will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

We’re thrilled that the NSW Government’s Aviation Attraction fund has created this opportunity to bring more people from Seoul to Sydney, providing a boost for our tourism operators Ben Franklin, NSW Minister for Tourism

Earlier this month QF launched the world’s fourth longest flight between Melbourne (MEL) and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW). The thrice weekly route is scheduled to take 17 hours.

Featured Image: Qantas Airbus A330-300. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways