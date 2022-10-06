Qantas Boss Prepared For Delivery Delays to Airbus Order

DALLAS – Qantas (QF) boss Alan Joyce has revealed that the airline is prepared for any potential delays to its key Airbus order.

Currently, QF has 12 Airbus A350-1000s, 20 A220s and 20 A321XLRs on order. The A350s will be used for Qantas’ ‘Project Sunrise’ non-stop services to Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, the A220s and A321s will replace the airline’s Boeing 737-800 and 717-200 short-haul fleet.

Joyce will meet with Airbus boss Guillaume Faury to get an update on the delivery schedule. Photo: Qantas.

Speaking at the World Aviation Festival in Amsterdam, Joyce said, “I think every airline would be after certainty on the time-frames.”

He went on to say that there has been no sign of any delays, and he was happy with communications with Airbus. Joyce will meet with the Airbus boss Guillaume Faury this week to get a face-to-face update on the jet’s progress.

Bespoke Design

The A350 airframes will be a bespoke design for Qantas, with additional fuel tanks added, enabling the type to operate 20+ hour flights. However, this will require further certification, potentially delaying the process. Airbus has also faced issues with its A320 production due to labour and supply issues.

Airbus expects deliveries to commence towards the end of 2025, receiving three aircraft each year after that.

Airbus sent an A350-1000 complete with Qantas titles to Sydney to announce the order in May. Photo: Airbus.

Joyce added that a month delay wouldn’t affect the types entry-into-service. However, “if it’s six months or a year, that can make a big difference.”

Featured Image: Currently, QF has outstanding order for 12 Airbus A350-1000s, 20 A220s and 20 A321XLRs. Photo: Airbus.