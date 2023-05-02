Qantas Group Reveals First Female CEO

DALLAS – Today, Qantas (QF) Group has announced that Vanessa Hudson will take over as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, succeeding Alan Joyce, retiring in November 2023. She becomes the company’s first female boss in its 103-year history.

Ms Hudson, who is presently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the QF Group, has held various executive positions in the company for 28 years, including Senior Vice President for QF across the Americas and New Zealand and Chief Customer Officer.

She will remain in her current position as Chief Financial Officer and join the Board before becoming the company’s 13th CEO after the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The company will announce the appointment of a new CFO in the coming months.

Qantas new CEO Vanessa Hudson. Photo: Qantas.

Executive Insights

Chairman Richard Goyder announced Hudson’s appointment following a rigorous selection process to allow for a smooth transition from current chief Alan Joyce. He stated, “The Board carefully considered numerous internal and external high-quality candidates during the CEO succession process.”

“Having worked across commercial, customer, and finance roles locally and internationally for almost three decades, Vanessa has a profound business knowledge. Her extensive experience in the airline industry and exceptional leadership skills make her an excellent choice for the position.”

He praised Vanessa Hudson’s track record, stating that “she played a key role in shaping the airline’s strategy as a member of the Group Management Committee for the past five years.”

Additionally, he highlighted her outstanding handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID-19 crisis and her leadership in the 2022 fleet selection process for the renewal of domestic jet aircraft over the next decade.

Mr Goyder added, “Qantas has a deep bench of executives across the organization who will support Ms Hudson as she takes on her new role as CEO.”

Ms Hudson expressed her gratitude for being appointed the national carrier’s CEO. She said, “I am deeply honoured to lead such an exceptional company, which has a pool of highly skilled individuals and is in a great position for the future. My priority will be to fulfil the expectations of our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

Feature Image: Qantas 787-9 VH-ZNJ. Photo: MichalMendyk/Airways