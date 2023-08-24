Qantas Reveals Future International Fleet Plans

DALLAS – Australian flag carrier Qantas (QF) has announced plans for the future of its long-haul fleet moving forward. The renewal program has been named ‘Project Fysh’ after Sir Hudson Fysh, who co-founded QF and was in charge when international flights began in 1935.

Firstly, the airline will begin retiring its Airbus A380s from 2032 and will be replaced by new Airbus A350-1000s, of which QF has placed an order for 12.

Qantas has also ordered four 787-9 and eight 787-10 models as part of their plans to operate a more environmentally friendly fleet. The 787-9 will primarily be used to reach destinations in Europe and North America, and the 787-10, having more seats, will operate popular domestic and international routes across the globe and replace its aging Airbus A330 fleet.

Airbus Industrie F-WMIL Airbus A350-1000 (Qantas Project Sunrise livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

SAF Deal

Plans to use a more environmentally sustainable fleet arose during the ultra-distant Project Sunrise flights, emphasizing the importance of holding a new and efficient long-haul fleet. As part of the new deal, there is also access to up to 500 million litres of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) each year from 2028, potentially reaching 90% of the airline’s SAF targets by 2030.

Speaking of the SAF deal, CEO Designate Vanessa Hudson said, “This deal gives the Qantas Group access to sustainable aviation fuel supplies out of the United States, making us one of the first airlines in the world to have a pathway to achieving our 2030 SAF targets.”

Deliveries of Airbus and Boeing airframes are expected to begin around 2026-207, and the airline holds additional purchase rights with both manufacturers ‘to give flexibility for future growth.’

Currently, QF has 14 Dreamliners, all of which are of the 787-9 type. The aircraft was also initially chosen to fly Project Sunrise before being replaced by the A350-1000.

Qantas (VH-ZNB) Boeing 787-9. Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways.

Remarks

“This is another multi-billion-dollar investment in the national carrier, and it’s great news for our customers and our people,” QF CEO Alan Joyce stated. “Both the 787 and A350, and the GE and Rolls Royce engines fitted to them, are thoroughly proven and extremely capable.

“These are generational decisions for this company. The aircraft will arrive over a decade or more and they’ll be part of the fleet for 20 years. They’ll unlock new routes and better travel experiences for customers, and new jobs and promotions for our people,” added Mr Joyce.

President and CEO of Boeing Stan Deal announced that “With its market-leading environmental performance, the 787 Dreamliner is central to Qantas’ unwavering commitment to operate one of the most sustainable and capable fleets in the airline industry. Both the 787-9 and 787-10 offer enhanced efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort to connect Australia and destinations around the world.”

Thank you to @Qantas for its ongoing confidence in @Airbus with an additional commitment to order more #A350-1000 aircraft. With the #LongRangeLeader, Qantas will be able to connect with destinations across the world non-stop from #Australia! pic.twitter.com/TKhXzWx4A2 — Airbus Newsroom (@AirbusPRESS) August 24, 2023

Featured image: Qantas 787-9 (VH-ZND). Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.