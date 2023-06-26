Privilege Style Adds Airbus A330-200

DALLAS – Madrid-based Spanish charter carrier Privilege Style (P6) has added a Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered Airbus A330-200 to its fleet. The airline said that the acquisition will allow it ‘to cover the wide variety of routes we offer, in addition to offering high-quality services on all our flights.’

The ex-Virgin Australia (VA) example, re-registered as EC-NZJ, will be used to replace the carrier’s Boeing 767-300ER, which was retired earlier this year. The Airbus airframe is configured with 275 seats in a two-class configuration. This includes a 20-seat business-class cabin offering lie-flat seats and “extensive” in-flight entertainment options.

P6 retired its Boeing 767-300ER earlier this year. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Expanding Operations

Javier Ortiz, CEO of Privilege Style, stated, “This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue renewing and improving our services with a flexible fleet that allows us to meet the current needs of the market. The new aircraft will help us to expand our operations and continue to offer our services under the highest standards of quality and safety in aviation”.

Privilege Style was established in 2003 by Spanish businessman Chema Álvarez Díaz, specialising in customised private and wet-lease operations. It started life with a single Boeing 757-200. Today the carrier operates a single Boeing 757 and 777-200ER, plus a narrow-bodied Airbus A321.

The airline said that the A330 will help it to ‘continue consolidating our position as a competitive airline in this market, offering flights with the highest standards of service quality.’

Featured Image: Privilege Style Airbus A330-200 (EC-NZJ). Photo: Privilege Style.