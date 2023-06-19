Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power United Airlines A321s

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) has chosen the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines for its incoming Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft order.

The Chicago-based carrier signed a deal for 50 A321XLRs back in 2019. The type would be used to ‘phase out older models’ and launch ‘an expansion of transatlantic routes from its key U.S. hubs.’ A deal for 70 A321neo airliners followed in June 2021, bringing the total commitment from UA to 120 A321 aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this year.

V2500® powered United Airlines N412UA Airbus A320. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways.

“A Celebrated History”

Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines currently power over 250 UA aircraft, including its A320ceo fleet with the V2500®, Boeing 777 and 767s with the PW4000.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, “United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward.

“GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering the industry-leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types.”

The news is a welcome boost to P&W, which has faced numerous issues regarding its GTF engines in recent months. This has led to a number of aircraft powered by these engines being grounded while replacements were sourced.

Featured Image: Pratt & Whitney GTF Engine family. Photo: Pratt & Whitney.