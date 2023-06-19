Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power United Airlines A321s

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) has chosen the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines for its incoming Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft order.
The Chicago-based carrier signed a deal for 50 A321XLRs back in 2019. The type would be used to ‘phase out older models’ and launch ‘an expansion of transatlantic routes from its key U.S. hubs.’ A deal for 70 A321neo airliners followed in June 2021, bringing the total commitment from UA to 120 A321 aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this year.
“A Celebrated History”
Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines currently power over 250 UA aircraft, including its A320ceo fleet with the V2500®, Boeing 777 and 767s with the PW4000.
Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, “United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward.
“GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering the industry-leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types.”
The news is a welcome boost to P&W, which has faced numerous issues regarding its GTF engines in recent months. This has led to a number of aircraft powered by these engines being grounded while replacements were sourced.
Featured Image: Pratt & Whitney GTF Engine family. Photo: Pratt & Whitney.