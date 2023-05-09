Porter Airlines Adds Ottawa-Vancouver Transcon Route

DALLAS – Canadian carrier Porter Airlines (PD) announced a new daily transcontinental service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), increasing the regional carrier’s presence on the Canadian West Coast.

The news comes as the airline revealed its summer schedule from its hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), where it added additional flights at more convenient times to attract leisure and business travelers.

The new service is set to begin on July 26, 2023, and will be operated by an Embraer E195-E2. The state-of-the-art aircraft can seat 132 passengers, which is in a two-two layout, ensuring no middle seats. The outbound flight will depart YVR at 7:45 AM and arrive at YOW at 4:03 PM. The return flight will depart YOW at 6:00 PM and arrive at 7:37 PM. Through Ottawa, passengers will be able to connect to Halifax, New York, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Moncton, and Charlottetown.

Porter Airline Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Kevin Jackson commented, “Ottawa is positioned as a critical part of Porter’s growing North American network…We will continue building our presence in YOW and providing a superior level of service and travel options for economy travelers.”

Ottawa International Airport Authority President and CEO Mark Laroche commented, “We have eagerly awaited the expansion of Porter’s E195-E2 jet destinations from YOW and are pleased that Vancouver tops the list…Now that Porter reaches Canada’s west and east coasts from YOW, I am confident that Porter’s current passengers and new ones alike will appreciate flying refined on these popular routes.”

C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Porter’s Canadian Expansion

Earlier, the carrier announced that it would add additional flights between YOW and Charlottetown Airport (YYG). Although the new service begins on May 17, Porter has already announced its plan to increase flights from seven weekly to eleven weekly.

During the peak summer travel season from June 24 through September 4, the number of flights will increase to fourteen per week.

The new flight between YOW and YVR will complement the airline’s service between YYZ and YVR, where Porter will operate up to five daily flights during the peak summer season. As of July, Porter will operate ten flights to and from YOW.

Porter’s fleet comprises nine Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and 29 De Havilland Dash 8-400s. Currently, the airline is in the process of constructing hangers at YOW, which it will serve as the airline’s maintenance base for its E2 fleet.

Porter has firm orders for 41 additional E2s and has purchase rights for an additional 50.

Featured image: C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways