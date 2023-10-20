Porter Airlines Adds Three New Routes

DALLAS — Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines (PD) has added three new routes to its growing presence in the North American market.

On October 4, 2023, PD announced that it had started flights from Ottowa International Airport (YOW) to and from Edmonton International Airport (YEG), a new domestic service. A 132-seater Embraer E195-E2 will operate this new route. This new route will be flown as a single daily return flight and will open connections to the rest of the East Coast via Ottowa, such as Newark and Boston.

The airline’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Kevin Jackson, said “We’re continuing to expand our Western Canada network, and this new route connects travelers with many of our well-established Eastern Canada destinations”. The Toronto-based airline currently flies 11 non-stop routes out of Ottowa.

Porter Airlines also announced that, commencing February 14, 2024, it will start another domestic service in Western Canada between Ottowa and Calgary International Airport (YYC). Its Embraer E195-E2 fleet will also be used on this route. Like PD’s other flights, passengers will be served complimentary beer, wine served in glassware, and snacks in addition to the availability of free WiFi for all passengers.

This new route will accompany its existing flights between Vancouver and Edmonton. According to the CAPA Center for Aviation, in 2019 PD held 4.4% of Canada’s aviation market.

Route Departure Arrival Flights Begin Ottawa – Calgary 6:20 p.m. 8:49 p.m. February 14, 2024 Calgary – Ottawa 8:50 a.m. 2:40 p.m. February 15, 2024 Flight schedule with their start dates- all times are local

C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

US Expansion

Adding to its rapidly growing Canadian network, PD says it will start services between its home, Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Flights will come into effect on March 5, 2024, and will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2.

Clark County’s Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassilidias said “Harry Reid International Airport is excited to further its international offerings by welcoming Porter Airlines and its daily, non-stop service from Toronto-Pearson. We know there is always high demand from Canada and we look forward to serving Porter’s customers.”

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Las Vegas (LAS) 1:00 p.m. 3:04 p.m. Las Vegas (LAS) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 4:00 p.m. 11:16 p.m. Flight schedule- all times are local

Featured Image: Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways