Porter Launches Non-Stop Charlottetown Flights

DALLAS – Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines (PD) has officially announced a new direct service between Canada’s capital, Ottawa (YOW), and Charlottetown (YYG), which is the capital city of the province of Prince Edward Island. It will be the fifth destination served by the airline in Eastern Canada.

Kevin Jackson, Chief Commercial Officer of PD, declared, “Charlottetown is an entirely new destination for us, and the addition of Prince Edward Island means that Porter is serving every Atlantic Canada province for the first time.” Along with this milestone, PD will also be the only carrier offering direct service between the two cities.

Porter recently took delivery of the first 7 of 50 E195-E2 units, which will let the airline open further links between Canada and beyond. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.

Ongoing Expansion

Flights, scheduled to start on May 17, will be operated with De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft configured in a full-economy 78-seat layout. The regional connection to the country’s capital will operate daily with variable departure and arrival times depending on the day of the week.

This new service is part of the significant ongoing expansion of Porter, which has doubled the number of regional destinations served from Ottawa in recent months and belongs to a pack of new routes from YOW announced by the airline, also including Boston (BOS), New York (EWR) and Thunder Bay (YQT).

Finally, the latest deliveries of the brand-new Embraer E195-E2 to Porter have also enabled new ambitious projects for the carrier, like the opening of a new Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) to Ottawa (YOW) routes, competing now with big airline names such as Air Canada (AC).

Photo: Porter Airlines.

About Porter

Porter Airlines is a significant Canadian regional airline headquartered in Toronto that has been operating commercially since 2006. Its primary market is directed towards establishing cheap and efficient links between Canada’s main airports and small cities scattered along the country’s Northeastern regions.

As of February 2023, PD flies a route network composed of 22 destinations (18 in Canada and four in the United States) and operates a fleet of 36 aircraft divided into 29 De Havilland Dash 8-Q400s and seven Embraer E195-E2s. The Embraer aircraft are relatively new to the company, which has taken delivery of their first as early as December 22, 2022.

With that, Porter is slowly gaining more and more market share in Canadian regional aviation, entering direct competition with some of the biggest national carriers such as WestJet (WS), Air Transat (TS), or Air Canada (AC).

Featured image: Porter Airlines Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 (C-GKQA). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.