Porter Airlines Increases E195-E2 Firm Orders to 75 Aircraft

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) has exercised its purchase rights to order 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, in addition to its existing order of 50 jets. This brings the total number of firm orders to 75, with 25 purchase rights remaining.

The deal, valued at US$2.1 billion, will allow PD to expand its award-winning service to destinations across North America. Deliveries for the new order are scheduled to begin in 2025.

The Canadian airline, as the North American launch customer for the E195-E2, has already received 24 of these jets. The airline recently announced new destinations, including Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and is set to launch new Toronto and Ottawa routes to FLL tomorrow, November 30. PD also plans destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The airline has deployed its E195-E2 aircraft throughout Eastern Canada, with a focus on Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW). Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) are also benefiting from the new services provided by these jets.

Porter has chosen to configure the E195-E2 with 146 seats, all in an economy configuration. The airline offers a variety of seat pitches to its guests, ranging from 36 to 30 inches, ensuring a comfortable experience for passengers.

Comments from Porter Airlines, Embraer CEOs

Michael Deluce, the president and CEO of Porter Airlines, expressed his satisfaction with the E195-E2, stating that it has exceeded expectations in terms of fuel efficiency and customer satisfaction. He also mentioned that these additional orders will enable Porter to expand its network and offer more exciting destinations throughout North America.

Arjan Meijer, the president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, commended Porter Airlines for its disruptive approach to delivering an enhanced passenger experience. He emphasized that Porter’s choice of the E2 is a testament to the aircraft’s comfort and capabilities, as well as its status as the world’s quietest and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft.

