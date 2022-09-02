Porter Airlines, FlightSafety International Debut E195-E2 Sim

DALLAS – Porter Airlines (PD) has confirmed that FlightSafety International has finished installing the E195-E2 flight simulator at its Toronto center.

The first simulator of its kind in North America will help PD with its previously announced order for up to 100 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft by assisting with pilot training.

Over 650 Porter pilots will train on the simulator at FlightSafety International’s Toronto Learning Centre for the E195-E2 and Dash 8-400. In a controlled environment, pilots can experience all facets of real-world flying, such as full motion simulation and authentic airport settings.

Last year, PD and FlightSafety International reached an eight-year agreement, making them the airline’s sole partner in pilot training.

Following recent certification by Transport Canada, formal training in the E195-E2 simulator will soon commence. More details on Porter’s growth goals can be found on their website.

Porter placed a firm order for 20 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets at FIA2022, adding to their existing 30 firm orders. The deal, with a list price value of US$1.56bn, brought PD’s orders with Embraer to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, with 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights.

Porter hopes to start flying the aircraft by the end of 2022.

Interior of the E195-E2 flight simulator. Photo: Porter Airlines

Comments from Porter Airlines, FlightSafety International

“This is another step forward in our growth plans, as pilots will soon have the opportunity to begin their training ahead of our first E195-E2 flights later this year,” said Paul Moreira, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Porter Airlines.

Moreira added, “FlightSafety has been Porter’s pilot training partner since 2006, so we are pleased that they have completed constructing this simulator on time and to be able to continue this partnership as we grow.”

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Porter Airlines to train best-in-class aviators,” said Brad Thress, president and CEO of FlightSafety International.

Interior of the E195-E2 flight simulator. Photo: Porter Airlines

“Since 2006, FlightSafety has been providing innovative and cost-effective training solutions to Porter crews. This proven track record is evidenced by the confidence that Porter has placed in us to deliver E2 solutions for another eight years,” added the CEO.

Porter offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton, Halifax, St. John’s, Thunder Bay, and Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston, and Washington (Dulles). PD also offers seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Featured image: Porter Airlines