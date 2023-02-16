Porter Airlines Connects Edmonton with Toronto Pearson
DALLAS — Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines (PD) has started its new service between Edmonton Airport (YEG) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). With the new flights, PD enters the Alberta market.

The 16-year-old carrier will operate daily non-stop flights between two airports. Subsequently, from May 1, they will make it three daily flights between YYZ and YEG.

Meanwhile, PD will begin twice-daily flights to Calgary International Airport (YYC) on February 22. Also later this month, on February 23, the carrier will add Halifax (YHZ) [2x daily]. Before this month, Porter introduced new flights to Ottawa (YOW), Montreal (YUL) [both 4x daily], and Vancouver (YVR) [3x daily].

C-GKQJ Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

New Flights on New Embraer Jets

The airline has recently welcomed new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft into its fleet. The 132-seater has no middle seats, which provides additional space for its passengers.

The airline operates a fleet of 29 Dash 8 jets along with seven new Embraer E195-E2 jets. 43 new Embraer aircraft will be added in the coming years.

Travelers can choose between the airline’s two fare categories: PorterClassic; and PorterReserve, the airline’s latest, all-inclusive fare offering reliable airport check-in, earlier boarding, improved legroom, two checked bags, and the ability to change flights without additional fee.

Porter’s EVP and CCO, Kevin Jackson stated, “The Toronto-Edmonton route is an opportunity for us to introduce Porter’s elevated economy travel experience to the Edmonton community.”

He further added, “What Porter offers sets us apart from other airlines in North America by treating economy passengers with a level of respect and service that they won’t find anywhere else.”

Feature Image: C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Porter Airlines Celebrates First Embraer E195-E2 Flights

author
Aircraft maintenance engineering graduate and Aviation enthusiast with more than four years of experience in running a successful aviation startup.

