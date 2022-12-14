DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) is launching four new Canadian and American routes out of Ottawa International Airport (YOW).

Beginning on March 27, 2023, passengers will be able to take advantage of the airline’s upgraded economy service on daily nonstop flights between Ottawa and Boston (BOS), New York-Newark (EWR), Quebec City (YQB), and Thunder Bay (YQT).

The airline says it will be the sole carrier offering daily, nonstop flights from YOW to BOS, (YQB), and (YQT) throughout the entire year.

The new daily non-stop routes will be served by 78-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Passengers will experience the airline’s onboard service, including premium snacks, and free beer and wine in glassware for all passengers, when flights start next spring.

The introduction of these four new routes doubles the number of PD’s regional destinations served out of YOW. The airline currently flies to Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton, and Toronto City.

Porter also recently announced a new maintenance base scheduled to open at YOW in late 2023, and a Toronto Pearson-Ottawa route to be served with its state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft beginning in February 2023.

Comments from Porter Airlines, Ottawa International Airport

“Ottawa was our first destination when we launched in 2006, and it has always been a critical location for Porter throughout our history,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines.

The CEO added, “The network expansion in Ottawa shows our commitment to the Ottawa-Gatineau region and its people. We expect our presence in Ottawa will continue growing.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of Porter’s exciting growth plans and welcome these additions to YOW’s offering. I am confident that the Ottawa-Gatineau community will continue to embrace Porter’s elevated service and comfort as more and more people return to the skies,” Mark Laroche, president and CEO at YOW.

Ottawa International Airport opened officially in 1920 as the Ottawa Air Station, one of the six original airfields opened across Canada by the new Air Board.

Featured image: Porter Airlines Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways