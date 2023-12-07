Porter Airlines Launches Ottawa-Winnipeg Nonstop Flight

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) will launch nonstop flights between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) beginning in spring 2024. The new service comes from PD, which continues to expand its flight schedule as it offers new flights between Canada’s capital and Winnipeg.

The once-daily service is set to commence on May 16, 2024. This service will be offered as one daily roundtrip. These flights will connect conveniently with flights to Boston, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton, New York, Thunder Bay, Toronto-Pearson, Toronto-City, and St. John’s through Ottawa.

The Ottawa-Winnipeg nonstop schedule is as follows, with all times being local:

YOW to YWG: PD291, 09:00–10:47 (2 hours, 47-minute block time)

YWG to YOW: PD292, 11:40–15:12 (2 hours, 32-minute block time)

Porter’s new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate the route. The aircraft’s cabin offers a two-by-two seating configuration. As such, there are no middle seats onboard the aircraft. Introducing this route reinforces PD’s commitment to Canada’s Capital Region, offering travelers seamless connectivity between Manitoba and Porter’s extensive network from the capital.

Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines, said that the airline is committed to serving its passengers. Jackson stated:

“Our presence in Ottawa continues to grow with this latest Winnipeg route. Passengers will travel in style as they immerse themselves in Porter’s elevated economy experience, which is unmatched anywhere else in the industry.”

Featured image: Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways