Porter Airlines to Launch Five New Florida Routes

DALLAS – Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)- based Porter Airlines (PD) has announced a significant expansion of its cross-border services to the United States.

From November this year, PD will commence seven new routes to five cities across Florida. The flights will be operated using the airline’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2s.

The new routes, all of which will initially be flown daily, include Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA). Porter will also launch flights from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

Porter’s E195-E2 2×2 cabin. Photo: Embraer.

Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, PD said, “Canadians are used to flying to Florida, but not like this. Porter’s all-economy onboard service is unmatched by any other carrier in North America. Whether that’s free WiFi, no middle seats, free beer and wine alongside premium snacks, or fresh, healthy food, Porter is challenging the industry’s definition of economy air travel. We believe that time onboard our aircraft is just as important as at the destination.”

Meanwhile, Dana Young, president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, added, “We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Florida. Our Canadian visitors will be able to take advantage of these direct flights to 5 different destinations throughout the state and experience our beautiful beaches, miles of nature trails and endless opportunities for fun in the sun.”

Porter Airlines Dash 8-Q400 (C-GKQA). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

Porter’s E2s

Porter received its first two E195-E2 in December 2022. Since then, it has received another 14 airframes, with another 34 to be delivered. It had ordered 30 of the type in 2021 with purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft worth US$5.82bn. In 2022, it announced a firm order for another 20 worth US$1.56bn. The airline states that its ‘two-by-two configuration provides a more comfortable passenger experience and means that Porter is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight.’ It also operates 29 De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q400s.

Featured Image: Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR (C-GKQJ). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.