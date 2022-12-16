Porter Airlines Announces Calgary, Edmonton Expansion

DALLAS — Toronto-based Porter Airlines (PD) is continuing its westward expansion. On December 15, the carrier announced that it would be adding flights to Calgary International Airport (YYC) and other destinations. Initially, the Canadian carrier will operate two daily nonstop flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Calgary beginning on February 22, 2023.

In December, Porter announced that it would be starting new routes to Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) starting in February 2023. This will be Porter’s first flight to western Canada, as well as to Montreal and Ottawa. Starting on February 14, the carrier will operate three daily flights between YYZ and YEG.

Porter will use their new Embraer E195-E2s on these new routes. The 132-seat aircraft is configured in an all-economy layout. Porter has a firm order of 50 examples of the aircraft and purchase rights for an additional 50.

If Porter ends up purchasing all 100 aircraft, it will be for a total piece of US$7.38bn. The airline is expecting its first E2 to be delivered soon. The aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines and will be the first to operate in North America. The aircraft was just certified by Canada’s Transportation Ministry.

The carrier, which is based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), operates a fleet of 29 De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 turboprops. The airline is currently in the process of constructing hangars at Ottawa International Airport (YOW), which will serve as the carrier maintenance base for the E2s.

Porter Airlines Dash 8-Q400 (C-GKQA). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

Comments from Calgary, Porter Officials

Porter’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Kevin Jackson commented, “With Porter, Calgarians can now also enjoy a new level of generosity and thoughtful service that is non-existent today in economy air travel… We are offering a higher level of economy service at highly competitive fares and are changing the way people think about economy air travel. Porter provides more value for your money than with any other airline.”

Rob Palmer, Calgary Airport Authority Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The airline’s entrance into the Alberta region signals strength in the industry’s confidence in our airport and region… We look forward to working with Porter to deliver elevated experiences for our guests and bring more economic benefits to our communities.”

Featured image: Porter Airlines