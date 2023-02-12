Phoenix Airport Handles Busiest Super Bowl Weekend (+Photos)

DALLAS — Thousands have flooded into the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, and one of the busiest places is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

To help meet demand, the airport has extra staff on duty in addition to a new bag drop service. PHX is going to be offering early bag check service at its Phoenix Sky Train stations, at the rental car center, and at the 44th Street station, today and tomorrow. This means that travelers are able to check their bags before they board the train.

The service is available for American Airlines (AA), Southwest Airlines (WN), United Airlines (UA), and Delta Air Lines (DL).

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

Airways AV photographer Chris Goulet was at PHX this weekend, capturing the heavy aircraft traffic.

Commercial-Private Aircraft movement

The demand for flights to Arizona for Super Bowl 57 is not limited to commercial airlines. Celebrities, corporate VIPs, and other fans are flying in privately to the metropolitan Phoenix airports in the run-up to the Super Bowl on February 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Collectively, metro Phoenix airports can expect to see over 4,000 more take-offs and landings than usual, plus about 1,100 more planes parked at airports during Super Bowl week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This year we’re anticipating about 180,000 people to come through the airport that Monday after the Super Bowl,” Sky Harbor Communications and Outreach Administrator Heather Shelbrack told KTAR News 92.3 FM. He added that Monday after Super Bowl would be the single busiest day of the year for the airport.

Shelbrack said that on an average Monday, 120,000 people pass through the airport and there are 1,200 arrival and departure flights. Tomorrow. PHX anticipates 1,500 flights in and out.

PHX’s 5-4-3-2-1 Strategy

The airport is pushing its 5-4-3-2-1 strategy for travelers to:

check out of the hotel or home rental five hours before the flight,

turn in any rental cars four hours before takeoff,

check in at the ticket counter three hours prior to the flight,

get in line at the TSA security checkpoint two hours before.

reach the gate an hour before flight time.

Featured image: The Goodyear blimp hovers in the background of a Boeing 747 amid heavy traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) due to Super Bowl LVII. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways