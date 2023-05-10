Philippine Airlines Orders Airbus A350-1000
DALLAS – The Philippine flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply nine Airbus A350-1000 ultra-long-haul aircraft. 

The range of the -1000 would enable the airline to fly non-stop transpacific and transpolar routes in both directions all year round from Manila to North America, Canada and the US east coast. PR also hopes to reinstate its non-stop services suspended between the Philippines and Europe during the pandemic. 

The airline already has two A350-900s in service. These are configured in a three-class layout with separate Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins. The -1000 will have a similar cabin layout. PR also operates the A330-300 and A320 family airliners. 

Philippine Airlines A350-1000 Image: Airbus

Comments from Airbus and Philippine Airlines

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Flying passengers farther and in greater comfort, the A350 brings a step-change in fuel efficiency and an immediate significant contribution to reduced emissions.

“These are the attributes that have made the A350 the choice of leading airlines worldwide. We look forward to working closely with our long-standing customer Philippine Airlines as it moves forward with its long-haul fleet modernisation programme.”

Captain Stanley K. Ng, President and Chief Operating Officer of Philippine Airlines, said, “The A350-1000 combines greater range capability with the higher capacity we need to serve future demand. It’s the perfect aircraft to enable PAL to meet its expansion plans in a sustainable way, while offering passengers the highest levels of onboard comfort.

“We are committed to offering our passengers the best possible travel experience, and these state-of-the-art aircraft will enable us to do just that as we carry out our mission to connect the world, and grow trade and tourism.”

2/26/1970: Philippine Airlines is Founded

Featured Image: Philippine A350-900 Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

