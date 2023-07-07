7/07/1990: PGA Portugalia Airlines Commences Operations

DALLAS – Today in aviation, PGA Portugalia Airlines (NI) operated its inaugural flight from Lisbon (LIS) to Porto (OPO) in 1990.

PGA had been established two years earlier as a competitor to the country’s flag-carrier TAP Air Portugal. Initially, only domestic flights across Portugal and a limited number of international charters were operated. Scheduled international flights from LIS and OPO were not permitted until June 1992 following a change in Portuguese legislation.

The carrier then went on to expand its network across France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, and Spain.

Portugalia operated a fleet of eight Embraer ERJ-145s. Photo: Peter Bakema (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.

Award Winner

Renowned for its high levels of service, PGA won numerous awards including Best European Regional Airline, Best European Airline, Best European Cabin Crew awards amongst others.

On November 6, 2006 TAP Air Portugal Group purchased 99.81% of PGA’s shares. It then became a regional subsidiary of its parent. This continued until January 2016 when it was announced that the PGA Portugalia name would be retired and the airline rebranded as TAP Express.

PGA Portugalia ATR-42. Photo: Bene Riobó, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

From Fokker 100s to Embraer E190s

Its fleet of six Fokker 100s and eight Embraer ERJ-145s were retired and replaced by newly ordered Embraer E190s. The type was introduced into service. on May 23, 2016, with a flight from LIS to Nice (NCE).

The final Fokker 100 to be retired was CP-TPA, which had operated the airline’s inaugural service. A special flight was operated on December 2, 2016, with a crew made up of the same crew who operated the first flight in 1990.

Featured image: PGA – Portugalia Airlines Fokker 100 (CS-TPE). Photo: Javier Bravo Muñoz (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons.