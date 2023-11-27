Closure of Paris Airports During Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

DALLAS ⸺ The National Federation of Aviation and its Trades (FNAM) has announced that on Friday, July 26, the airports of Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG), Paris-Orly (ORY), Le Bourget (LBG), and Beauvais-Tillé (BVA) will be fully closed for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, hosted in Paris for the third time from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

In addition to this restriction, a ban will be imposed on flights over the capital of France within a radius of 150km from 19:00 to 24:00. According to their own statements, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and airlines are working on the balance between maintaining air operations and ensuring passenger safety.

Air France (AF) and Aéroports de Paris, as official partners of the Olympic Games, are collaborating to minimize the impact of this event on travel. The airlines have already notified passengers affected by these measures. In spring 2024, further adjustments and details on flight restrictions will be communicated.

In addition to the restrictions for aircraft, there will also be disruptions on the ground, as reserved lanes on the Paris ring road as well as on the A1 may affect operational teams and logistics processes.

During various Olympic Games, airports have been closed or had restricted operations during the opening ceremonies. For example, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the airspace over the Chinese capital was closed for about five hours during the opening ceremony. In another instance, Ellinikon International Airport (ATH) discontinued commercial operations in March 2001 during the lead-up to the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

These temporary closures are done to ensure the safety and security of the airspace during the high-profile event.

Featured image: Paris-Orly Airport Terminal 4. Photo: Gwen Le Bras/Aéroports de Paris