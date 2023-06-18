Paris Air Mobility to Shine at the Paris Air Show
PARIS — The Paris Air Mobility (PAM) event will feature the latest innovations and emerging technologies in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) at the 2023 Paris Air Show.

The event is a prism of the emerging aviation market, showing how the industry will safely develop an air transportation system that moves people and cargo between places previously not served or underserved by aviation–local, regional, intraregional, and urban–using revolutionary new aircraft that are only just now becoming possible.

The event, held from June 20 to 22, will bring together key players in the eVTOL community for networking and knowledge exchange. PAM will be located in Hall 5 and will feature an exhibition area, where manufacturers and start-ups can showcase their products and services, as well as an industry-leading conference program.

Senior-level speakers from across the board will provide insights into the current state of the AAM market, including Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and how to drive the industry forward.

The event aims to deliver a high-level, innovative, forward-looking program of advanced air mobility content across three days, bringing together subject matter experts to provide thought leadership on key challenges and opportunities facing the eVTOL industry.

Paris Air Mobility will gather those at the forefront of the AAM industry to discuss their reaction to, and views on, the industry forecast and what their predictions are for the future path of the industry.

Produced by the Paris Air Show in partnership with Aviation Week, the PAM event will be the top destination for key players in the AAM ecosystem. You can see the PAM schedule agenda here.

First Look at the 2023 Paris Air Show

