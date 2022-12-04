12/04/1991: Pan Am’s Final Flight

DALLAS — Today in Aviation, the iconic airline, Pan Am (PA), formally ceased operations in 1991 after more than 64 years of trailblazing aviation.

Under the command of Captain Mark Pyle, who was joined on the flight deck by First Officer Robert Knox and Flight Engineer Chuck Foreman, the airline’s final service was flight PA436 from Bridgetown (BGI) to Miami International Airport (MIA).

The final flight was operated by a Boeing 727-221ADV (N368PA) ‘Clipper Goodwill,’ delivered to the airline in May 1982. The route seemed fitting as it was where the Pan Am story had begun, way back in 1927, between Key West and Havana.

When the aircraft arrived at MIA, it was greeted by streams of water from saluting airport fire trucks and streams of tears, as thousands of PA employees turned out to mark the end of an era.

Pan Am operated a large fleet of Boeing 727-200s. Photo: JetPix (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

More Than Just an Airline

“Today we see the end of an airline whose name will be forever forged in American history,” said the carrier’s final President and CEO, Russell L. Ray

Pan Am wasn’t just an aviation icon. It was also a cultural icon, its aviation history interwoven with many culturally historic events. From transporting film stars to its Clipper jets appearing in films, to transporting Presidents and politicians to taking part in humanitarian efforts such as ‘Operation Babylift,’ when over 3,000 infants were brought out of Vietnam.

Sadly, years of poor management had led the airline into a slow and steady decline.

This resulted in the sale of many of its most valuable assets, including its Pacific routes to United Airlines (UA) and its Manhattan skyscraper, the Pan Am Building, designed by Walter Gropius.

