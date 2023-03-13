Pakistan International, Malaysia Airlines Enter SPA Agreement

DALLAS — Pakistan International Airlines (PK) has entered into a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with Malaysia Airlines (MH), according to PIA spokesperson Abdullah H. Khan.

A codeshare agreement typically involves one airline selling tickets for a flight that is operated by another airline, while SPA is a type of interline agreement between two or more airlines that agrees on the distribution of revenue generated by the transport of passengers and cargo.

Essentially, codeshare agreements focus on ticketing and branding, while SPAs concern revenue allocation.

With the SPA deal, the Pakistani flag carrier has 11 new routes, including Sydney (SYD), Perth (PER), Melbourne (MEL), Adelaide (ADL), Auckland (AKL), Singapore (SIN), Bangkok (BKK), Phuket (HKT), Jakarta (CGK), Manila (MNL), and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN).

A Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777-200ER, 9M-MRA. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Enhanced Collaboration

Pakistan International Airlines was founded 76 years ago, in 1946. Its hub is in Karachi (KHI), but PK has bases in Islamabad (ISB) and Lahore (LHE). The carrier flies to various European cities and Middle Eastern destinations.

The agreement between PK and MH is a significant advancement in their longstanding relationship. This collaboration will enhance communication and promote trade between the two nations as well as with other countries worldwide.

PIA’s fleet contains 31 aircraft. They have three ATR 42s, one ATR 72, 15 Airbus A320s, and 12 Boeing 777s. Four aircraft are stored and the rest are active, according to Planespotters.net.

The new routes can be booked through PK’s’ websites, ticket offices, tour operators, or call centers.

Featured photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways