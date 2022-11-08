Orlando International to Cease Operations Due to Tropical Storm

DALLAS – In an afternoon meeting with airline and airport officials, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) decided that Orlando International Airport (MCO) will cease all commercial operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 9.

Via a media bulletin, GOAA is reviewing expectations and the actions required with airlines to determine emergency operations plans over the next 24 hours to best judge when the situation will permit operations to resume.

The bulletin adds that preparations continue to intensify both inside and outside the terminal at MCO as Tropical Storm Nicole currently makes its way toward the east coast of Florida.

Orlando International handled 19,618,838 passengers in 2021, making it the busiest airport in the state and the seventh busiest airport in the United States.

GOAA Bulletin Latest Information

Airport staff is currently prepping gate and curbside areas in advance of the storm.

Multiple daily communications are ongoing with the National Weather Service/National Hurricane Center to track the storm.

Multiple daily communications are ongoing with city, county, state, and federal emergency management officials.

Multiple daily communications are ongoing within the airport community to update storm readiness and provide the latest track of Nicole and details about storm projections.

The airport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated at a modified level prior to full-scale activation on Wednesday.

Passengers are advised to contact their individual airlines and rental car companies for specific questions about flights. schedules and rental car return policies.

GOAA is in the process of identifying multiple staff members to remain inside the terminal for the duration of the storm as part of a designated ride-out crew. Their job will be to assess and address any damages that may occur and to help prepare the airport for operations again as soon as possible once the storm passes.

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IS NOT AN AUTHORIZED SHELTER. PASSENGERS SHOULD PLAN AND MAKE PERSONAL ACCOMMODATIONS IN ADVANCE OF THE STORM.

The airport will continue to monitor the storm and provide additional updates as they are warranted.

American Airlines (AA) also issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the eastern Caribbean and Florida, allowing customers whose travel plans are affected by Tropical Storm Nicole to rebook without change fees.

