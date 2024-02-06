oneworld Alliance Appoints Nathaniel Pieper as New CEO

DALLAS — oneworld Alliance has appointed Nathaniel Pieper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pieper is senior vice president of fleet, finance, and alliances at Alaska Airlines (AS). He will take on the new role at oneworld on April 1.

The airline alliance has 13 members and is set to welcome its 14th, Oman Air (WY), in 2024. In 2024, oneworld celebrated its 25th anniversary on February 1, with its founding members American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Cathay Pacific (CX), and Qantas (QF). Today, the alliance serves over 900 destinations in 170 countries, operating a combined fleet of 2.524 aircraft.

Nathaniel Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance, and alliances at oneworld member Alaska Airlines, will officially begin his new role on April 1. Photo: oneworld

Comments from Nat Pieper

Nat Pieper said, “In my airline career, I have admired from afar and now experienced first-hand the influence and benefits the oneworld alliance brings to an airline and its customers. I am thrilled to join the oneworld family and look forward to working with all of our alliance’s best-in-class carriers. The future of the oneworld alliance is bright, and I am ready to continue to develop the alliance into its next 25 years.”

N486AS, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

Robert Isom, Chief Executive Officer of AA and Chairman of the oneworld Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for Nat Pieper taking on the CEO role at Oneworld. Isom looks forward to the alliance’s ongoing journey of innovation and collaboration under Pieper’s leadership.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Pieper is well-equipped to strengthen oneworld’s position as the leading airline alliance, says Isom, adding that Piper’s expertise will contribute to the modernization of travel for millions of customers and oneworld frequent flyers.

featured image: Chris Goulet/Airways