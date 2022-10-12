Oneworld Alliance Relocates to Texas

DALLAS – The oneworld Alliance will move its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it will join founding member American Airlines (AA). The alliance headquarters are currently located in New York City. The relocation is set for this December.

The airline alliance will join AAs on its new 300-acre Robert L. Crandall Campus, which sits just south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The campus is named after the airline’s CEO from 1985 until 1998.

The campus, also known as Skyview, is home to the airline’s Flight Academy, DFW Reservations Center, CR Smith Museum, Robert W. Baker Integrated Operations Center, Training and Conference Center (set to open in the first quarter of 2023), where the airline’s executive team works.

Since 2011, the oneworld alliance has been based in New York City after moving from Vancouver, Canada, where the management team was based after the alliance launched in 1999. The oneworld management team will continue to be led by Rob Gurney, who has been serving as CEO since 2016.

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing hubs in the oneworld network, offering almost 900 daily flights to over 360 destinations worldwide. Along with being AA’s largest hub, seven other oneworld member carriers serve DFW, including Alaska Airlines (AS), British Airways (BA), Finnair (AY), Iberia (IB), Japan Airlines (JL), Qantas (QF), and Qatar Airways (QR).

This past year, both IB and AY launched flights to DFW, capitalizing on AA’s extensive network from its home base.

Bird’s eye view of DFW. Photo: DFW

Comments from American Airlines, oneworld officials

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said, “We are thrilled to welcome the oneworld team to our Skyview campus in Fort Worth. American is committed to building and delivering the very best global network and oneworld is an important part of that mission. The American and oneworld teams working more closely together will be tremendously beneficial to oneworld’s member airlines and customers around the world.”

oneworld Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said, “It is a significant step to relocate our oneworld global headquarters to the state-of-the-art Robert L. Crandall Campus to be close to American Airlines, one of our founder members. Its home hub at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the largest airports in our alliance and serviced by eight members, demonstrating its unrivalled connectivity and importance to travellers as a global hub.”

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said, “As our industry recovers from COVID-19, alliances and partnerships have continued to deepen. With our new home in Fort Worth, we anticipate even closer collaboration with American and our member airlines as we work side by side to further grow and strengthen oneworld.”

Feature image: Mateo Skinner/Airways