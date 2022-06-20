Oman Air to Join oneworld Alliance

DALLAS – At the International Air Transport Association (IATA) General Meeting in Doha, Oman Air (WY) announced that they will be joining the oneworld alliance in 2024.

The news follows the airline’s ambitions to join the alliance becoming public in 2021. With Qatar Airways (QR) as its sponsor, the airline was voted into the alliance as a member-designate by the alliance’s Governing Board.

The carrier will become the third Middle East airline to join the alliance, following Qatar Airways (QR) and Royal Jordanian (RJ).

As a member of the alliance, the airline’s frequent fliers will be able to earn and redeem miles across all airlines that are a part of oneworld, and will see a host of benefits through member airlines.

The oneworld alliance has seen a substantial amount of growth with three new members, including WY, Alaska Airlines (AS), and Royal Air Maroc (AT) becoming members in the last five years.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

A Growing Airline



By overhauling its fleet and inflight products, WY has become more established in recent years, becoming regarded as a world-class airline.

The airline serves 41 destinations with a fleet of 50 aircraft, including next-generation aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX.

On board, the airline offers some of the most advanced inflight products, including First Class Private Suites that rival those of larger Middle East airlines.

H. E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker | Photo: oneworld alliance

Executive’s Comments

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, Oneworld Governing Board Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Executive, said, “Today marks a new milestone in oneworld, as our friends at Oman Air become a member-elect of our award-winning alliance.”

Speaking on the importance of the new membership in the alliance, Oneworld Chief Executive Officer Rob Gurney said, “With its network in Muscat and award-winning customer service, Oman Air will reinforce our position as the premier airline alliance for global travelers.”

Oman Air Chief Executive Officer Eng Abdulaziz Al Raisi said, “Oman Air’s admittance into oneworld represents a defining moment in our journey to provide passengers with greater travel options through our developing partnerships and alliances.”

Featured Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways