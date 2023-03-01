Oman Air Announces Summer Network Expansion

DALLAS — Middle Eastern airline Oman Air (WY) has announced a new network expansion that will include an increase in flight frequencies and the launch of four new routes to the Indian Subcontinent region, which will be applicable from the start of the summer 2023 season in the northern hemisphere.

In comparison to the previous 2022 year, this change in the airline’s schedule will result in a 60% increase in the number of flights from Muscat (MCT) and 60.000 more seats offered.

The new four destinations added to the network will be Chittagong (CGP) in Bangladesh from March with four weekly frequencies, Maldives (MLE) from June with four weekly flights, Trivandrum (TRV) in India from August with five-weekly services, and Lucknow (LKO), also in India, with a stunning twelve weekly flights starting in August 2023.

In addition, up to 14 current WY destinations will see increased frequencies, including important cities like Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Mumbai (BOM), Paris (CDG), and Istanbul (IST).

The airline stated that “the expanded network and schedule for 2023 demonstrate WY’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the economy of the Sultanate of Oman while also exhibiting its drive for increased global reach through its award-winning services and products, along with its signature Omani hospitality both in the air and on the ground.”

The Airbus A330 is the most common long-haul aircraft in Oman Air’s fleet, but it will soon be replaced by the famous Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

About Oman Air

Oman Air is the national flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman. Founded in 1981, it serves as the main means of air transport in the country and focuses mainly on transporting passengers in and out of the country, but doesn’t offer a wide route network for connections, unlike other middle-eastern airlines such as Emirates (EK) or Qatar Airways (QR).

After the announcement, WY will serve a total of 49 destinations in 27 countries across three different continents out of its main hub in Muscat (MCT). Apart from its own routes, WY passengers flying can also benefit from codeshare agreements with partner airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Lufthansa (LH), Qatar Airways (QR), and Turkish Airlines (TK), among others.

At the moment of writing, the airline has a modest fleet of 50 aircraft, including the Airbus A330, Boeing 737-800, 737-8 MAX, and 787 Dreamliner. The average age of these aircraft is seven years.

