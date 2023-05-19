Oman Air First, Business Class Lounges (+Photos)

DALLAS — I visited Muscat International Airport (MCT) as I was flying to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) onboard Oman Air (WY) flagship Boeing 787-9, for which a trip report will be published soon.

In this article, we take a closer look at the airline’s outstanding airport and lounge experience in Muscat.

Muscat International Airport – Terminal 1 departures. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The airport is located 32 km away from the old Muscat and serves over 70 national and international destinations. The new Terminal 1 opened in 2018 and is designed to handle up to 20 million passengers a year.

Most of these passengers will be flying with WY, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, which uses Muscat as a maintenance and passenger hub.

Maintenance facilities in Muscat. Photo: Courtesy of Oman Air

Business and first-class passengers can take advantage of the priority check-in area in the main terminal building, as well as priority passports and security controls. The check-in area feels more like a lounge already – with luxury seating areas, concierge service, and direct access to security controls.

I quickly checked my two hand luggage, to which “priority” labels were attached, and received my boarding pass. I proceeded to clear customs and security, for which I was the only one in line. From the airport entrance to the duty-free, it took me about 10 minutes.

First and Business class check-in area. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The duty-free area after the security features the usual luxury brands you would expect from such an airport facility. This is the core of the airport, with the three main boarding areas starting here.

A nice touch is the traditional Omani products and souvenirs sold by many shops duty-free. The Aerotel Muscat is found immediately above the duty-free area, accessible only to travelers with a valid boarding pass.

Duty-free and Aerotel after security controls. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Oman Air First, Business Class Lounge

So far, the airport felt modern and fresh, with nice design touches and beautiful areas available to all passengers. However, the best was yet to come, as I was about to enter the Oman Air First & Business Class departure lounge.

I have been looking forward to this lounge visit for some time now, but once again my expectations were exceeded.

First & Business class lounge entrance. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The airport lounges are immediately above the duty-free area. WY grants lounge access to passengers traveling in business and first class. At the entrance, a beautiful large-scale Boeing 787-9 welcomes you to the lounge.

Large lockers are placed behind the reception – which I found particularly useful to get rid of my heavy tech backpack.

Across the lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi and universal power outlets are offered, and there are many screens showing the gate and boarding time for each flight. At the time of my arrival, around 8:30 am, the lounge was relatively quiet.

First class area, with dining tables and bar. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Before entering the Business class lounge, I was quickly shown to the First class area. The first-class lounge features a separate entrance and feels smaller and more intimate, with an outstanding dining area with a luxury bar and dining service.

I then entered the Business class lounge, which can be divided into two main areas.

Business class area, corridors, and ambiance. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

First Area

A family room and seating area are found immediately after the entrance. The experience is not over, as families can request to access two private rooms competed with sofas and TV for long transits, and enjoy a silent playroom.

Family room in the Business class lounge. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Behind the families area, a breakfast and lunch buffet area is located, with serviced tables and seats. I arrived early in the morning and went for breakfast immediately. A choice of sweet and salty food is on display, together with traditional dishes such as Arabic mezze, coffee, and dates.

These days in Oman made me addicted to hummus – so I included it in my traditional Italian breakfast, consisting of croissants and espresso.

First dining area, with breakfast service still on and beautiful artwork. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The breakfast area is then connected to the second side of the lounge through a corridor facing the apron, with good views traffic views. Between these two areas, a cigar lounge and the main bar are found.

The main bar comes with all sorts of drinks, an extensive cocktail choice, and some snacks, which can be enjoyed either at the counter or in the long seating area across the lounge. A spa is also accessed from this eating area.

Business class bar, with a premium selection of liquors, wines, and cocktails. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Second dining area, where lunch was served. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Second Area

The second part of the lounge features most of the facilities accessible to business class passengers. Showers, prayer rooms, a rest area, a dining area, a business center, and silent rooms are found here.

A second dining area is found after the bar, where only lunch and dinner are served after 12:00. I had a quick lunch before take-off and the food was amazing, something you would expect from an a-la-carte experience.

Toilettes and showers area. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

The toilets and showers are behind the second dining area. These are equipped with amenities such as towels and lotions and can be requested for use without booking in advance. The business center features desktop computers and a printer and can also be accessed without prior notice.

Silent area and entrance to the private sleeping rooms. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Resting chairs which can be enclosed by floor-to-ceiling curtains. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

A silent area is located behind the second dining room, featuring a few sleeping chairs which can be enclosed by curtains, and some of the comfiest armchairs I have ever tried.

Sleeping room with complimentary pillow, duvet, and mattress. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

My highlight of the lounge was the private sleeping rooms. Named after cities in Oman, these cozy rooms are equipped with a nice bed, duvet, and pillow, and allow for a great rest for long layovers.

A work area is also found here, with complimentary snacks and power outlets. Passengers can use the room for up to 3 hours. I had a good one-hour sleep before waking up for lunch and managed to do some work here.

Corridor and business center impressions. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

At around 12:00 am, the lounge started to get crowded due to the many flights leaving. At 12:40 am, the many displays in the lounge showed it was time to head to my gate for my flight to London.

This lounge was one of the highlights of my trip to Oman, and overall it felt like a First class experience already. From private areas to excellent food, the WY departures lounge in Muscat really has a lot to offer to passengers flying Business class.

Featured image: Simone Chellini/Airways