DALLAS — Omar Air (WY) and Chelsea FC’s new partnership is kicking off on Sunday, August 13, when the English Premier League (EPL) club will go head-to-head with Liverpool FC for its first match of the season. WY’s staff and branding will also be present around the Stamford Bridge pitch.

Oman Air announced its partnership with the prestigious club Chelsea FC on July 6. On the same day, a new special livery was unveiled on the Boeing 787, which is expected to fly towards the end of the year.

Photo: Oman Air

Chelsea FC chief executive, Chris Jurasek commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Oman Air as our Official Airline Partner. We have a shared ambition for innovation and success both on and off the pitch, and we are excited to bring this partnership to life for our fans around the world.”

As Chelsea’s official global airline partner, WY will be engaged in a range of promotional activities over the next three years. Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to supporting Oman’s 2040 Vision, the airline continues to harness opportunities to introduce Oman to new markets across the globe. WY began operations in 1993.

Oman Air operates a daily flight to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), flying the flagship Boeing 787-9 equipped with a first-class cabin. The route is one of the longest in the airline’s network, which is set to join the Oneworld alliance in 2024.

Airways was on board two Oman Air flights, from Milan Malpensa to Muscat and from Muscat to LHR, operated by the Boeing 787-9, featuring the premium Apex Suites in Business Class.

Check out the full in-flight and lounge experience in our videos!

Featured image: Chelsea FC