12/11/1996: Oasis International Airlines Ceases Operations
History

12/11/1996: Oasis International Airlines Ceases Operations

  • by
  • December 11, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Spanish charter carrier Oasis International Airlines (OB) ceased operations in 1996 due to the saturation of its charter market. 

Oasis was established in 1986 as Andalusair, an air broker based in Malaga (AGP). The Oasis Hotel Group took over the company in 1987 and was renamed Oasis International. 

Flights commenced on May 26, 1987, between AGP and Dublin (DUB). As more McDonnell Douglas MD-80s were added, OB opened additional bases in Palma (PMI) and the Canary Islands and expanded its network across northern Europe. 

Five Airbus A310s would be used by the airline. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, SwitzerlandCC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Expansion

In August 1992, the Oasis group purchased Aerocancun, which at the time operated charter flights from Mexico to numerous cities across the USA. This led to the Airbus A310-300 being introduced into the OB fleet. 

By 1992 the airline was carrying over 1.5 million passengers per year and had a turnover of more than €65m. However, storm clouds were gathering for the carrier. 

In 1995 Oasis was hit by a pilot’s strike, which led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. The charter market was also becoming massively overcrowded as various rivals emerged. This led to the airline moving into the scheduled market. But losses continued to mount. 

The airline was forced to return numerous aircraft to their lessors, which subsequently led to the fleet consisting of a single A310. This was later detained at New York (JFK) after the airline declared bankruptcy and ceased operations. 

Pictured at Manchester Airport OB MD-83 (EC-EOM). Photo: Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfieldingCC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Featured Image: Oasis would operate a total of 17 MD-82/-83 aircraft. Photo: Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Featured, History, Interview

Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On

December 10, 2022
History

12/10/1958: First Jet-Powered US Domestic Flight

December 10, 2022
History

12/08/1964: United Airlines Caravelle Makes First Automatic Landing

December 8, 2022
History

12/07/2011: Virgin Australia Absorbes V Australia

December 7, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X