12/11/1996: Oasis International Airlines Ceases Operations

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Spanish charter carrier Oasis International Airlines (OB) ceased operations in 1996 due to the saturation of its charter market.

Oasis was established in 1986 as Andalusair, an air broker based in Malaga (AGP). The Oasis Hotel Group took over the company in 1987 and was renamed Oasis International.

Flights commenced on May 26, 1987, between AGP and Dublin (DUB). As more McDonnell Douglas MD-80s were added, OB opened additional bases in Palma (PMI) and the Canary Islands and expanded its network across northern Europe.

Five Airbus A310s would be used by the airline. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Expansion

In August 1992, the Oasis group purchased Aerocancun, which at the time operated charter flights from Mexico to numerous cities across the USA. This led to the Airbus A310-300 being introduced into the OB fleet.

By 1992 the airline was carrying over 1.5 million passengers per year and had a turnover of more than €65m. However, storm clouds were gathering for the carrier.

In 1995 Oasis was hit by a pilot’s strike, which led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. The charter market was also becoming massively overcrowded as various rivals emerged. This led to the airline moving into the scheduled market. But losses continued to mount.

The airline was forced to return numerous aircraft to their lessors, which subsequently led to the fleet consisting of a single A310. This was later detained at New York (JFK) after the airline declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.

Pictured at Manchester Airport OB MD-83 (EC-EOM). Photo: Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfielding, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Featured Image: Oasis would operate a total of 17 MD-82/-83 aircraft. Photo: Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons.