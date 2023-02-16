Norwegian Returns to Profit
Airlines Business / Finance

Norwegian Returns to Profit

  • by
  • February 16, 2023
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian (DY) has revealed a full-year return to profit after undergoing a significant financial restructuring. The airline emerged from government back bankruptcy proceedings in May 2021 after dropping its long-haul services to focus on its short-haul operations.

It posted an operating profit of NKr1.5bn (US$147m) for 2022. This followed a loss of NKr39m (US$3.7m) for Q4, which DY attributed to ‘seasonally softer demand.’ Indeed the airline had reduced capacity for this period by up to 30% compared to Q3.

Photo: Norwegian.

Performing Well

In a briefing, DY CEO Geir Karlsen said, “We now close a chapter on 2022, a year where our operations have performed well, in spite of sweeping industry challenges across European airports. For the full year, we delivered an operating profit (EBIT) of NKr1,502m despite record-high fuel prices and a strong US dollar.”

Reuters is also reporting that Norwegian has increased its summer 2023 ticket prices by around 20% in a bid to attract higher-yielding business passengers. “We are seeing strong bookings into 2023,” Karlsen added. However, it remains aware that ‘demand for air travel may be impacted by the present high levels of inflation and increasing interest rates.’

Photo: Norwegian.

Fleet Updates

The carrier has also reported that it ‘will continue to utilise its fleet flexibility by matching capacity to seasonal demand.’ This includes the addition of size Boeing 737-8s on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), due to be delivered ahead of the summer 2023 season. It expects to operate a total of 81 aircraft for the peak summer season.

Norwegian Grows 737 MAX Fleet

Featured Image: Norwegian Boeing 737-800 (EI-FJW). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Porter Airlines Connects Edmonton with Toronto Pearson

February 16, 2023
Airlines, Routes

Etihad Adds New European Summer Destinations

February 16, 2023
Airlines, Routes

JetBlue Sets 250-daily-flight Goal from Fort Lauderdale

February 16, 2023
Airlines, Business / Finance

Flybe to be Wound Down after Buyer Talks

February 16, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X