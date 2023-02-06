Norwegian Grows 737 MAX Fleet

DALLAS – Norwegian Air (DY) has announced that it will lease an additional six Boeing 737-8s from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). These new airframes are in addition to the three MAXs the airline also sourced from ALC, one of which has already been delivered. Norwegian added that the final agreements are ‘subject to certain closing conditions.’

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said that these aircraft would be delivered “shortly” in preparation for the busy summer season, during which it plans to serve 114 destinations. The 737s will join the existing fleet of 69 737-800s split between DY and its Norwegian Air Norway (DH) and Norwegian Air Sweden (D8) subsidiaries.

Photo: Norwegian.

CEO Comments

Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said, “The addition of these modern and fuel-efficient aircraft fits well with our fleet strategy,”

“It will also help counteract delays from Boeing for other aircraft that were due to be delivered to Norwegian this spring,” he added.

DY announced an order for up to 50 737 MAX aircraft in June 2023. The deal also included options on a further 30 examples, with deliveries planned for between 2025 and 2028.

The deal for these additional aircraft comes just days after Norwegian rival Flyr (FS) ceased operations after failing to source additional financing.

Featured Image: Norwegian Boeing 737-8 MAX (SE-RTB). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.